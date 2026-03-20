Telangana Rain alert: Rain Forecast for Next 2 Days, Heat to Rise Soon

Weather conditions in Telangana are once again showing signs of change, with the Meteorological Department issuing a fresh rain alert for several districts. While recent unseasonal showers brought temporary relief from rising temperatures, officials now warn that this cool spell may not last long.

Rain Alert for Telangana

According to the India Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected over the next two days in different parts of the state. The changing weather is being attributed to atmospheric disturbances, including surface circulation, trough activity, and the formation of cumulonimbus clouds.

For Friday and Saturday, authorities have predicted moderate rainfall in districts such as Jagitial, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Siddipet, and Rajanna Sircilla. An orange alert has been issued for these regions, warning residents to stay cautious. Gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60 km/h, along with lightning strikes, are also likely during this period.

Rainfall Expected in South Telangana

Southern districts of Telangana are likely to receive light showers with thunder and lightning over the next couple of days. However, officials clarified that these rains will not be as intense as the earlier spells and are expected to remain mild. Other parts of the state may experience relatively stable weather conditions.

Hyderabad Weather Update

In Hyderabad, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with occasional humidity.

Daytime temperatures are likely to hover between 31°C and 33°C

Humidity levels may range from 41% to 80%, leading to discomfort during afternoon hours

Night temperatures could drop to around 20°C, making mornings and nights feel relatively pleasant

Heat to Intensify Soon

The Meteorological Department has cautioned that the current spell of rainfall will likely last only for the next two days. After that, temperatures are expected to rise sharply across the state. With summer approaching its peak in April and May, heatwave conditions may develop in several regions.

Although the summer season began early this year, with rising temperatures seen as early as February, the recent rains in March offered some temporary relief. However, residents are now advised to prepare for intense heat and take necessary precautions in the coming weeks.

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