Sitaare Zameen Par Youtube Release: Aamir Khan's Big Gamble in War Against OTT

Ahead of the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan had stressed that the movie will not be releasing on any other OTT platform, and this was strategically done to ensure that people watch his film only in theaters. That movie paid off to some extent, as Sitaare ended up being a decent outing at the box office.

There were also reports of an OTT giant offering Rs.125 crores for the digital rights of Sitaare Zameen Par. But Aamir made it clear during the film's Youtube launch that he wanted Rs.100 from the audience more than the Rs.125 crores that Netflix had offered.

Sitaare Zameen Par Youtube Release: Will Aamir Khan's Trust Pay Off?

However, the legendary actor also apologized over what he had mentioned prior to the release about his film not being available on any platform and that audiences will have to come watch the movie in the theaters. Weeks after making this statement, Aamir announced that the film Sitaare Zameen Par would be available for rent on his YouTube channel "Aamir Khan Talkies." Those interested in watching the film can do so by paying Rs. 100, from 1st of August.

It will be fascinating to see how this experiment will go for Aamir Khan. Speaking facts, Sitaare Zameen Par worked decently, but it failed to move the masses like Dangal did, for instance. There is a risk of the film being completely ignored, as the majority of streaming audiences might feel that paying Rs.100 for just a film is too much.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan's confidence in the content of his film was what drove Sitaare Zameen Par past the finish line, and the same might be reflected in its Youtube release as well. Aamir has always broken barriers not only with his film choices but also with the way he wants to make movies in the future as well.

Alongside Sitaare, Aamir is planning to release all his previous blockbusters on his Youtube channel for a fee, and it will surely take some time for people to figure out if this move from one of Bollywood's legends will end up as a misfire or a grand masterstroke.