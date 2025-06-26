Saaree Movie OTT Release: Ram Gopal Varma's Film Finally Out on Streaming!

Ram Gopal Varma enjoys a prominent position in Indian cinema. Be it Telugu or Hindi cinema, RGV has created an undeniable legacy for himself with iconic classics that will forever rule the hearts of movie buffs. Every filmmaker experiences a roller-coaster journey, and although fans of Ram Gopal Varma may not agree that he lost his flair some time ago, his movies have repeatedly demonstrated this decline.

RGV's Saree Movie Out on OTT: When and Where to Watch

The last release to come from RGV's Den was Saaree. Despite extensive promotion in the typical Ramu style, critics panned Saaree, and audiences showed no interest in the film. As a result, Saaree joined the long list of flops that had come from the prolific filmmaker.

Giri Krishna Kamal directed Saree, while Ram Gopal Varma wrote the story. The movie, released on April 18th in the theaters, finally has a home for its digital release. The theatrical release of Saaree took place more than two months ago. Lionsgate Play has reportedly acquired the streaming rights of the RGV film, and the movie is now streaming on the OTT platform.

It will be fascinating to see how audiences react to this RGV film and if any fans like it. Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma is yet to reveal what his next film is going to be. There was a lot of speculation over who will star, but nothing is confirmed by Ram Gopal Varma and his team.