Retro Movie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Suriya's Film Online?

Kollywood actor Suriya has been experiencing a slump at the box office due to the failure of his previous release, Kanguva, at the cinemas. Fans were worried that their favorite actor's career might come to a halt after Kanguva's debacle, but they got hope after watching the trailer of Karthik Subbaraj's Retro.

The film, which was released on May 1st in theaters, opened up to good and encouraging reviews from the audiences. Despite not having a U.S. premiere, the movie received decent feedback. The critics also seemed to have liked the film, as Suriya's power-packed performance alongside Pooja Hegde's acting abilities earns a major thumbs-up.

If this trend persists, Karthik Subbaraj's Retro could potentially alleviate Suriya's box office struggles. Despite receiving mixed reactions from critics in the Telugu states, one can expect Retro to work really big in the cinemas over the extended weekend.

Retro Movie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch?

The movie's OTT rights have been bagged by OTT giant Netflix, and the film sticks to the typical 4-week window that movies from the South adhere to. Therefore, we can anticipate the release of Retro on streaming platforms by late May or the first week of June.

Even though there is no official confirmation, those who want to skip the movie in theaters and wait for Retro's OTT release will have to wait until the first week of June to watch it on Netflix.