KTR Invited as Keynote Speaker at Oxford India Forum

BRS Working President K. Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) has been invited as the keynote speaker at the prestigious Oxford India Forum conference in England. The event will take place on June 20 and 21, 2025.

The invitation was extended by Siddharth Sethi, founder of the Oxford India Forum. This year, the conference theme is "Advanced Technologies for India’s Development." Siddharth expressed that KTR’s participation would add great value, as his experiences and ideas could inspire students and experts attending from various countries.

The conference will focus on how advanced and cutting-edge technologies can help solve global issues and contribute to India’s sustainable development. KTR is expected to speak on India’s growth journey, share details about Telangana’s innovative policies, and explain the technology-driven development model adopted in the state.

Siddharth Sethi said that KTR's leadership and progressive governance in Telangana can serve as a model for others and strongly reflect India’s positive influence on the global stage. He mentioned that KTR’s participation will not only make the discussions more insightful but also inspire international delegates to engage more actively in India’s development.

The Oxford India Forum is known as Europe’s largest India-focused event. It brings together students, educators, experts, and policymakers to showcase India’s progress, innovation, and technology-driven solutions. The forum aims to build stronger international cooperation, increase awareness of India’s achievements, and promote participation in global research and policy-making.

Siddharth Sethi has called on everyone interested to attend the conference and be part of this global dialogue on India’s future.