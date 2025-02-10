Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam OTT Release: What’s Delaying the Netflix Premiere?

Superstar Rajinikanth is preparing for his next film, Coolie, and also has Jailer 2 in the works. A year ago, his film Lal Salaam was released on February 9, 2024, but unfortunately, it failed to make an impact at the box office across all languages. Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the movie starred Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in lead roles.

Surprisingly, Lal Salaam is still missing from any OTT platform. Netflix had secured the digital rights before the film’s release, but no official announcement has been made about its streaming debut. Aishwarya Rajinikanth later revealed that a crucial hard disk containing important scenes was lost, causing the unexpected delay in the OTT release.

Months later, she confirmed that the hard disk had been found and promised that the film would soon be available on digital platforms. Despite this, Lal Salaam has not made its OTT debut yet. The film was telecasted on Zee Cinema on December 14, 2024, and on Zee TV the following day, December 15, 2024, as a double telecast. Fans are still eagerly awaiting the film's official release on an OTT platform.