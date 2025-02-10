Tamil Nadu Bank Holiday on February 11, 2025: Thai Poosam Festival

The month of February 2025 has several bank holidays, and one of them is on February 11, when banks in Tamil Nadu will remain closed due to the Thai Poosam festival. This bank holiday is a significant one for the people of Tamil Nadu, and it's essential to plan your banking activities accordingly. If you're planning to visit a bank in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, you might want to reconsider, as all banks, including public sector banks, private sector banks, and cooperative banks, will remain closed.

Thai Poosam is a sacred festival dedicated to Lord Murugan, and it's observed with great fervour, especially in Tamil Nadu. Devotees fast, perform special rituals, and offer prayers at temples to seek the blessings of Lord Murugan. Given the festival's importance, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a bank holiday in Tamil Nadu.

While the Tamil Nadu banks would be closed during this period, the other states' banks are open. Before doing any time-sensitive banking work, you would want to consult the RBI's website for all the bank holidays. You may also refer to the list of holidays in February 2025 and plan.

The bank holiday on February 11 might cause inconvenience to some customers who haven't completed their banking tasks in advance. However, it's a significant day for the people of Tamil Nadu, and the bank holiday allows them to participate in the festivities and celebrations.

So, if you are in Tamil Nadu, make sure to plan your banking activities accordingly and enjoy the Thai Poosam celebrations! Do not forget to check the list of bank holidays in February 2025 and plan your banking tasks to avoid any inconvenience.

