The Raja Saab OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Prabhas Starrer Online?

After captivating audiences on the big screen, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab is now gearing up for its digital debut. The horror-fantasy romantic comedy will begin streaming on JioHotstar from February 6, 2026, offering viewers a visually extravagant and emotionally charged ride.

Blending mass entertainment with supernatural elements, The Raja Saab stands out as a rare genre-bender where royal legacy, rebellion, romance, and horror coexist. The film showcases Prabhas in a dynamic role as a modern-minded royal heir who refuses to bow to regressive traditions, only to find himself entangled in mysterious and otherworldly events.

OTT Release Details

The Raja Saab will be available exclusively on JioHotstar, streaming in multiple South Indian languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, along with English subtitles. The OTT release is expected to help the film reach a wider audience beyond theatres.

Story and Visual Appeal

The film’s trailer offers glimpses of a lavish palace setting infused with eerie undertones and grand spectacle. As the protagonist’s journey unfolds, the story seamlessly blends horror, fantasy, comedy, and romance, creating a rollercoaster of emotions filled with thrills, laughter, and fear-driven moments.

Star Cast and Technical Team

Alongside Prabhas, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles. Helmed by director Maruthi Dasari, the film is backed by People Media Factory, with Thaman S’s powerful background score amplifying the supernatural mood. Cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao further enhance the film’s grandeur.

Audience Buzz

While the theatrical run garnered mixed reactions, The Raja Saab continues to generate buzz for its OTT release. With its blend of spectacle, superstition, and star power, the film is expected to find renewed appreciation among digital audiences.