Valentine Week 2026: Dates, Meaning, and Significance of Each Day From Rose Day to Valentine’s Day

Valentine Week is a globally celebrated seven-day festival of love that culminates in Valentine’s Day on February 14. Observed every year from February 7 to February 14, the week allows people to express affection through thoughtful gestures, emotional connections, and meaningful promises. In 2026, Valentine Week once again brings couples, friends, and loved ones together to celebrate love in its many forms.

Each day of Valentine Week has a unique theme and significance, offering an opportunity to express emotions gradually — from friendship and admiration to commitment and intimacy.

Rose Day – February 7

Rose Day marks the beginning of Valentine Week and sets the tone for the celebrations ahead. On this day, people gift roses to express different emotions. Red roses symbolise deep love and passion, yellow roses stand for friendship, white roses represent peace and respect, and pink roses convey admiration and gratitude. The exchange of roses is a simple yet powerful way to express feelings without words.

Propose Day – February 8

Propose Day is dedicated to expressing heartfelt emotions and making romantic confessions. Many people choose this day to propose to their partners or share feelings they have been holding back. It is often seen as a day of courage and honesty, where love takes centre stage and relationships move to the next level.

Chocolate Day – February 9

Chocolate Day adds sweetness to Valentine Week. Exchanging chocolates symbolises care, affection, and joy. Chocolates are believed to uplift mood and strengthen bonds, making them a popular gift not just among couples but also friends and family members. Special chocolate hampers and personalised treats are widely exchanged on this day.

Teddy Day – February 10

Teddy Day is associated with warmth, comfort, and emotional security. Gifting a teddy bear symbolises care and companionship, especially in long-distance relationships. Teddies are often seen as a reminder of love and support when partners are not physically present.

Promise Day – February 11

Promise Day highlights trust, commitment, and honesty in relationships. Couples make meaningful promises to each other, ranging from staying loyal to offering emotional support during difficult times. This day reinforces the foundation of love by encouraging responsibility and mutual respect.

Hug Day – February 12

Hug Day celebrates the emotional power of a warm embrace. A hug is seen as a universal expression of love, comfort, and reassurance. It helps strengthen emotional bonds and provides a sense of security and belonging, making it one of the most heartfelt days of Valentine Week.

Kiss Day – February 13

Kiss Day symbolises intimacy, affection, and emotional closeness. It allows couples to express love in a gentle and meaningful way, deepening their connection before Valentine’s Day. A kiss is often viewed as a gesture that communicates love beyond words.

Valentine’s Day – February 14

Valentine’s Day is the grand finale of Valentine Week. Celebrated with dates, gifts, handwritten notes, and quality time, the day is dedicated to celebrating love and companionship. Couples often exchange flowers, chocolates, jewellery, and personalised gifts to make the day special.

Why Valentine Week Is Celebrated

Valentine Week is celebrated to honour love in all its forms — romantic, platonic, emotional, and even self-love. It encourages people to express feelings openly and nurture relationships through thoughtful gestures. The week-long celebration allows love to be expressed gradually, making it more meaningful and memorable.

In today’s fast-paced world, Valentine Week serves as a reminder to slow down, appreciate relationships, and create moments that strengthen emotional bonds. Whether through a simple hug, a heartfelt promise, or a thoughtful gift, the essence of Valentine Week lies in celebrating love with sincerity.