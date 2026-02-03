Video: Dhurandhar 2 Teaser — Ranveer Singh Turns Hamza in Dark, Riveting Glimpse

The makers of Dhurandhar have dropped the much-anticipated teaser of its second instalment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and it packs a chilling punch. Fronted by Ranveer Singh, the teaser offers a dark, riveting glimpse into the psychological and physical transformation of his character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, into the ruthless Hamza.

Positioned as the next chapter of what is touted as the biggest Hindi film franchise, the teaser raises more questions than it answers. It hints at a haunting backstory that pushes Jaskirat into the murky underworld, forcing him to infiltrate some of the most feared gangs. Revenge appears to be his driving force, but the stakes are higher—his mission is also tied to protecting the nation.

Ranveer Singh’s transformation is the teaser’s standout. Stripped of flamboyance and bravado, the actor slips into a cold, menacing persona that feels both unsettling and magnetic. The shift is drastic and deeply chilling, suggesting layers of trauma, sacrifice and rage that form the emotional backbone of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The original Dhurandhar shattered box-office records and enjoyed a triumphant theatrical run. Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and helmed by Aditya Dhar, the franchise now gears up for a darker, more explosive sequel.

Presented by Jio Studios, this B62 Studios production is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, with production credits also going to Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film is billed as a high-octane spy-action thriller and will release worldwide in theatres on 19 March 2026 in five languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

If the first instalment was a bold statement, Dhurandhar: The Revenge promises to be a full-blown reckoning. The teaser makes one thing clear: before Hamza emerged, there was Jaskirat Singh Rangi—and his story is far from over.

Watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser Here