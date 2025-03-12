Punjabi OTT Platform Announced: A Threat to Bollywood?

The Indian OTT industry is experiencing huge boom and popularity as investors are more than willing to put their money and tell stories. With streaming giants like Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar ruling the roost, regional platforms are not backing down. Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali already have OTT platforms in the native languages. Now, it's time for the state of Punjab to introduce their own OTT platform.

Kableone is set to redefine regional storytelling by bringing original Punjabi stories to global audiences in an unprecedented manner. With a vision like any other, Kableone is presenting Punjabi narratives and their stories in 11 different languages, marking a transformative moment in the world of streaming. This ambitious startup, with no Bollywood connections, operates from Karnal and is all set to announce 40 new titles, potentially amounting to an investment of nearly 200 crores.

Not bothered about the potential of the Punjabi storytelling space, Kableone is betting big on the growing demand for regional content. The content produced on this app will be dubbed in International languages such as Chinese, French, Russian, including Indian languages.

The CEO of Kableone oozes confidence that they are not just launching an OTT platform but revolutionizing a fully crowded space. He believes that through this app, Punjab's rich culture will be known to the world and Kableone is committed to breaking barriers and redefining the scope of regional cinema.