Pravinkoodu Shappu OTT Release on April 11 on SonyLIV

The much-awaited Malayalam crime comedy, Pravinkoodu Shappu, starring Basil Joseph and Chandini Sreedharan, is set to make its OTT debut on SonyLIV on April 11, 2025. The film, which was released in theatres on January 16, 2025, revolves around a murder investigation that takes place inside a toddy shop, with a hilarious twist.

The movie follows the mystery of a shop owner found hanging after a night of card games and drinking. Eleven people were inside when the shop was closed due to rain. The investigation of the murder unveils hidden truths, raising questions about who the real killer is. The quirky nature of the investigation keeps viewers on edge with unexpected turns.

Directed by Sreeraj Sreenivasan, Pravinkoodu Shappu has an ensemble cast that includes Revathi Menon, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod, Shaji Chen, Shivajith Padmanabhan, Shabareesh Varma, and Niyas Backer. The film is produced by Anwar Rasheed, with Shyju Khalid handling cinematography and Vishnu Vijay composing the music.

The film performed well at the box office, collecting Rs 5.96 crore, and has generated great anticipation for its digital release. SonyLIV confirmed the release date via social media, teasing the audience with an intriguing message about the mystery that will "mess with your head."

With its mix of crime, comedy, and suspense, Pravinkoodu Shappu promises to keep viewers entertained when it hits SonyLIV on April 11, 2025.