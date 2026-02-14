OTT Releases This Weekend, February 14, 15: 9 Movies & Shows to Watch

The weekend of February 14, 15, 2026 brings an exciting lineup of fresh OTT releases across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+, and ZEE5.

From gripping crime dramas and supernatural horror to fantasy romance and action entertainers, this week’s releases offer something for every mood. Here’s a refreshed look at the newest movies and shows to add to your weekend watchlist.

1. Kohrra Season 2 – Netflix

The intense crime thriller returns with a new case set in Dalerpura. ASI Amarpal Garundi teams up with senior officer Dhanwant Kaur to investigate a chilling murder. As they dive deeper into the case, personal struggles and emotional trauma surface, adding layers of complexity to the investigation.

2. The Conjuring: Last Rites – JioHotstar

The Warren saga concludes with The Conjuring: Last Rites, the ninth chapter in The Conjuring franchise. Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to Pennsylvania to help a family tormented by a malevolent spirit linked to an antique mirror. Expect suspense, eerie moments, and a dramatic finale.

3. Cross Season 2 – Amazon Prime Video

Detective Alex Cross returns for another high-stakes mission. Alongside FBI agent Kayla Craig, he works to protect a businessman under threat. The season blends crime-solving with personal conflict, raising emotional and moral questions along the way.

4. Eternity – Apple TV+

This fantasy romance follows Joan, who after her death finds herself at a crossroads with one week to decide whom she wants to spend eternity with—her devoted second husband or her first love. The film explores love, memory, and the meaning of forever.

5. Predator: Badlands – JioHotstar

The sci-fi action franchise expands with Predator: Badlands, the seventh installment in the Predator universe. The story follows a young exiled Yautja warrior on a dangerous mission to restore his honour, forming an unlikely alliance on a hostile planet.

6. The Art of Sarah – Netflix

This gripping Korean drama centers on a woman who builds a fake identity around wealth and status. When a body believed to be hers is discovered, an investigation begins that unravels shocking secrets and deception.

7. Bandwaale – Amazon Prime Video

Set in a small town, this musical dramedy follows a young poet who rebels against societal pressure by forming a band with two unconventional musicians. The film celebrates self-expression, art, and freedom.

8. Million-Follower Detective – Netflix

Blending influencer culture with crime investigation, this series follows a social media star who uses online reach and digital tools to solve real-life mysteries.

9. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – ZEE5

This action-comedy revolves around an NSG officer trying to repair his strained family relationships while preventing an assassination plot. The film balances emotional storytelling with thrilling action sequences.

What’s Streaming This Weekend?

With February 14 marking Valentine’s Day and a long weekend for many viewers, this week’s OTT releases provide the perfect mix of romance, horror, crime, and action. Whether you’re planning a cozy movie night or a full binge-watch session, these new titles promise engaging entertainment.