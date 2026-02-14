Gold and Silver Prices Drop Today, February 14: Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata City-Wise Rates
Gold prices remained firm on February 14, 2026, despite recent volatility, while silver witnessed a sharp 5% correction amid aggressive profit-booking. After a 3% fall in the previous session, gold recovered marginally with MCX gold gaining nearly 1%.
In the global market, spot gold traded around $4,960 per ounce. Domestically, MCX Gold (Feb 2026) futures hovered near ₹1,55,930 per 10 grams, staying above the crucial ₹1.55 lakh level. Investors are closely watching whether gold can reclaim the ₹1.60 lakh mark in the coming sessions.
Meanwhile, silver prices saw one of the steepest single-day drops this month. The metal fell ₹15 per gram, dragging the 1 kg rate down by ₹15,000.
Gold Price Today (February 14, 2026)
- 24K Gold: ₹1,55,770 per 10 grams
- 22K Gold: ₹1,42,790 per 10 grams
- 18K Gold: ₹1,16,830 per 10 grams
Gold Price City-Wise:
Chennai
- 24K – ₹1,57,080
- 22K – ₹1,43,990
- 18K – ₹1,23,990
Mumbai
- 24K – ₹1,55,770
- 22K – ₹1,42,790
- 18K – ₹1,16,830
Delhi
- 24K – ₹1,55,920
- 22K – ₹1,42,940
- 18K – ₹1,16,980
Kolkata
- 24K – ₹1,55,770
- 22K – ₹1,42,790
- 18K – ₹1,16,830
Bengaluru
- 24K – ₹1,55,770
- 22K – ₹1,42,790
- 18K – ₹1,16,830
Hyderabad
- 24K – ₹1,55,770
- 22K – ₹1,42,790
- 18K – ₹1,16,830
Kerala
- 24K – ₹1,55,770
- 22K – ₹1,42,790
- 18K – ₹1,16,830
Pune
- 24K – ₹1,55,770
- 22K – ₹1,42,790
- 18K – ₹1,16,830
Vadodara
- 24K – ₹1,55,820
- 22K – ₹1,42,840
- 18K – ₹1,16,880
Ahmedabad
- 24K – ₹1,55,820
- 22K – ₹1,42,840
- 18K – ₹1,16,880
Jaipur
- 24K – ₹1,55,920
- 22K – ₹1,42,940
- 18K – ₹1,16,980
Lucknow
- 24K – ₹1,55,920
- 22K – ₹1,42,940
- 18K – ₹1,16,980
Coimbatore
- 24K – ₹1,57,080
- 22K – ₹1,43,990
- 18K – ₹1,23,990
Madurai
- 24K – ₹1,57,080
- 22K – ₹1,43,990
- 18K – ₹1,23,990
Vijayawada
- 24K – ₹1,55,770
- 22K – ₹1,42,790
- 18K – ₹1,16,830
Patna
- 24K – ₹1,55,820
- 22K – ₹1,42,840
- 18K – ₹1,16,880
Nagpur
- 24K – ₹1,55,770
- 22K – ₹1,42,790
- 18K – ₹1,16,830
Chandigarh
- 24K – ₹1,55,920
- 22K – ₹1,42,940
- 18K – ₹1,16,980
Surat
- 24K – ₹1,55,820
- 22K – ₹1,42,840
- 18K – ₹1,16,880
Bhubaneswar
- 24K – ₹1,55,770
- 22K – ₹1,42,790
- 18K – ₹1,16,830
Silver Price Today (February 14, 2026)
- 1 gram – ₹280 (down ₹15)
- 10 grams – ₹2,800
- 1 kilogram – ₹2,80,000 (down ₹15,000)
Earlier this month, silver touched ₹3,50,000 per kg amid geopolitical tensions before plunging to ₹2,75,000. Though it briefly recovered to ₹2,95,000, the latest crash has wiped out nearly 75% of that rebound. Overall, silver remains down nearly 20% from its February peak.
MCX Silver (Feb 2026) futures are trading near ₹2,65,000 per kg, reflecting continued volatility.
Silver Price City-Wise:
Chennai
- 10g – ₹2,800
- 100g – ₹28,000
- 1kg – ₹2,80,000
Mumbai
- 10g – ₹2,800
- 100g – ₹28,000
- 1kg – ₹2,80,000
Delhi
- 10g – ₹2,800
- 100g – ₹28,000
- 1kg – ₹2,80,000
Kolkata
- 10g – ₹2,800
- 100g – ₹28,000
- 1kg – ₹2,80,000
Bengaluru
- 10g – ₹2,800
- 100g – ₹28,000
- 1kg – ₹2,80,000
Hyderabad
- 10g – ₹2,800
- 100g – ₹28,000
- 1kg – ₹2,80,000
Kerala
- 10g – ₹2,800
- 100g – ₹28,000
- 1kg – ₹2,80,000
Pune
- 10g – ₹2,800
- 100g – ₹28,000
- 1kg – ₹2,80,000
Ahmedabad
- 10g – ₹2,800
- 100g – ₹28,000
- 1kg – ₹2,80,000
Market Outlook
Gold continues to show resilience above ₹1.55 lakh despite volatility, while silver remains highly sensitive to speculative activity and profit-booking. Traders are expected to monitor global trends, currency movements, and geopolitical developments for the next directional move in bullion markets.