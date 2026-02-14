Gold and Silver Prices Drop Today, February 14: Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata City-Wise Rates

Feb 14, 2026, 10:33 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices remained firm on February 14, 2026, despite recent volatility, while silver witnessed a sharp 5% correction amid aggressive profit-booking. After a 3% fall in the previous session, gold recovered marginally with MCX gold gaining nearly 1%.

In the global market, spot gold traded around $4,960 per ounce. Domestically, MCX Gold (Feb 2026) futures hovered near ₹1,55,930 per 10 grams, staying above the crucial ₹1.55 lakh level. Investors are closely watching whether gold can reclaim the ₹1.60 lakh mark in the coming sessions.

Meanwhile, silver prices saw one of the steepest single-day drops this month. The metal fell ₹15 per gram, dragging the 1 kg rate down by ₹15,000.

Gold Price Today (February 14, 2026)

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,770 per 10 grams
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,790 per 10 grams
  • 18K Gold: ₹1,16,830 per 10 grams

Gold Price City-Wise:

Chennai

  • 24K – ₹1,57,080
  • 22K – ₹1,43,990
  • 18K – ₹1,23,990

Mumbai

  • 24K – ₹1,55,770
  • 22K – ₹1,42,790
  • 18K – ₹1,16,830

Delhi

  • 24K – ₹1,55,920
  • 22K – ₹1,42,940
  • 18K – ₹1,16,980

Kolkata

  • 24K – ₹1,55,770
  • 22K – ₹1,42,790
  • 18K – ₹1,16,830

Bengaluru

  • 24K – ₹1,55,770
  • 22K – ₹1,42,790
  • 18K – ₹1,16,830

Hyderabad

  • 24K – ₹1,55,770
  • 22K – ₹1,42,790
  • 18K – ₹1,16,830

Kerala

  • 24K – ₹1,55,770
  • 22K – ₹1,42,790
  • 18K – ₹1,16,830

Pune

  • 24K – ₹1,55,770
  • 22K – ₹1,42,790
  • 18K – ₹1,16,830

Vadodara

  • 24K – ₹1,55,820
  • 22K – ₹1,42,840
  • 18K – ₹1,16,880

Ahmedabad

  • 24K – ₹1,55,820
  • 22K – ₹1,42,840
  • 18K – ₹1,16,880

Jaipur

  • 24K – ₹1,55,920
  • 22K – ₹1,42,940
  • 18K – ₹1,16,980

Lucknow

  • 24K – ₹1,55,920
  • 22K – ₹1,42,940
  • 18K – ₹1,16,980

Coimbatore

  • 24K – ₹1,57,080
  • 22K – ₹1,43,990
  • 18K – ₹1,23,990

Madurai

  • 24K – ₹1,57,080
  • 22K – ₹1,43,990
  • 18K – ₹1,23,990

Vijayawada

  • 24K – ₹1,55,770
  • 22K – ₹1,42,790
  • 18K – ₹1,16,830

Patna

  • 24K – ₹1,55,820
  • 22K – ₹1,42,840
  • 18K – ₹1,16,880

Nagpur

  • 24K – ₹1,55,770
  • 22K – ₹1,42,790
  • 18K – ₹1,16,830

Chandigarh

  • 24K – ₹1,55,920
  • 22K – ₹1,42,940
  • 18K – ₹1,16,980

Surat

  • 24K – ₹1,55,820
  • 22K – ₹1,42,840
  • 18K – ₹1,16,880

Bhubaneswar

  • 24K – ₹1,55,770
  • 22K – ₹1,42,790
  • 18K – ₹1,16,830

Silver Price Today (February 14, 2026)

  • 1 gram – ₹280 (down ₹15)
  • 10 grams – ₹2,800
  • 1 kilogram – ₹2,80,000 (down ₹15,000)

Earlier this month, silver touched ₹3,50,000 per kg amid geopolitical tensions before plunging to ₹2,75,000. Though it briefly recovered to ₹2,95,000, the latest crash has wiped out nearly 75% of that rebound. Overall, silver remains down nearly 20% from its February peak.

MCX Silver (Feb 2026) futures are trading near ₹2,65,000 per kg, reflecting continued volatility.

Silver Price City-Wise:

Chennai

  • 10g – ₹2,800
  • 100g – ₹28,000
  • 1kg – ₹2,80,000

Mumbai

  • 10g – ₹2,800
  • 100g – ₹28,000
  • 1kg – ₹2,80,000

Delhi

  • 10g – ₹2,800
  • 100g – ₹28,000
  • 1kg – ₹2,80,000

Kolkata

  • 10g – ₹2,800
  • 100g – ₹28,000
  • 1kg – ₹2,80,000

Bengaluru

  • 10g – ₹2,800
  • 100g – ₹28,000
  • 1kg – ₹2,80,000

Hyderabad

  • 10g – ₹2,800
  • 100g – ₹28,000
  • 1kg – ₹2,80,000

Kerala

  • 10g – ₹2,800
  • 100g – ₹28,000
  • 1kg – ₹2,80,000

Pune

  • 10g – ₹2,800
  • 100g – ₹28,000
  • 1kg – ₹2,80,000

Ahmedabad

  • 10g – ₹2,800
  • 100g – ₹28,000
  • 1kg – ₹2,80,000

Market Outlook

Gold continues to show resilience above ₹1.55 lakh despite volatility, while silver remains highly sensitive to speculative activity and profit-booking. Traders are expected to monitor global trends, currency movements, and geopolitical developments for the next directional move in bullion markets.


Read More:

Tags: 
gold prices
Silver prices
Gold and Silver Prices Today
Gold and Silver Prices
gold prices today
Silver prices today
Advertisement
Back to Top