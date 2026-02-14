Gold and Silver Prices Drop Today, February 14: Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata City-Wise Rates

Gold prices remained firm on February 14, 2026, despite recent volatility, while silver witnessed a sharp 5% correction amid aggressive profit-booking. After a 3% fall in the previous session, gold recovered marginally with MCX gold gaining nearly 1%.

In the global market, spot gold traded around $4,960 per ounce. Domestically, MCX Gold (Feb 2026) futures hovered near ₹1,55,930 per 10 grams, staying above the crucial ₹1.55 lakh level. Investors are closely watching whether gold can reclaim the ₹1.60 lakh mark in the coming sessions.

Meanwhile, silver prices saw one of the steepest single-day drops this month. The metal fell ₹15 per gram, dragging the 1 kg rate down by ₹15,000.

Gold Price Today (February 14, 2026)

24K Gold: ₹1,55,770 per 10 grams

₹1,55,770 per 10 grams 22K Gold: ₹1,42,790 per 10 grams

₹1,42,790 per 10 grams 18K Gold: ₹1,16,830 per 10 grams

Gold Price City-Wise:

Chennai

24K – ₹1,57,080

22K – ₹1,43,990

18K – ₹1,23,990

Mumbai

24K – ₹1,55,770

22K – ₹1,42,790

18K – ₹1,16,830

Delhi

24K – ₹1,55,920

22K – ₹1,42,940

18K – ₹1,16,980

Kolkata

24K – ₹1,55,770

22K – ₹1,42,790

18K – ₹1,16,830

Bengaluru

24K – ₹1,55,770

22K – ₹1,42,790

18K – ₹1,16,830

Hyderabad

24K – ₹1,55,770

22K – ₹1,42,790

18K – ₹1,16,830

Kerala

24K – ₹1,55,770

22K – ₹1,42,790

18K – ₹1,16,830

Pune

24K – ₹1,55,770

22K – ₹1,42,790

18K – ₹1,16,830

Vadodara

24K – ₹1,55,820

22K – ₹1,42,840

18K – ₹1,16,880

Ahmedabad

24K – ₹1,55,820

22K – ₹1,42,840

18K – ₹1,16,880

Jaipur

24K – ₹1,55,920

22K – ₹1,42,940

18K – ₹1,16,980

Lucknow

24K – ₹1,55,920

22K – ₹1,42,940

18K – ₹1,16,980

Coimbatore

24K – ₹1,57,080

22K – ₹1,43,990

18K – ₹1,23,990

Madurai

24K – ₹1,57,080

22K – ₹1,43,990

18K – ₹1,23,990

Vijayawada

24K – ₹1,55,770

22K – ₹1,42,790

18K – ₹1,16,830

Patna

24K – ₹1,55,820

22K – ₹1,42,840

18K – ₹1,16,880

Nagpur

24K – ₹1,55,770

22K – ₹1,42,790

18K – ₹1,16,830

Chandigarh

24K – ₹1,55,920

22K – ₹1,42,940

18K – ₹1,16,980

Surat

24K – ₹1,55,820

22K – ₹1,42,840

18K – ₹1,16,880

Bhubaneswar

24K – ₹1,55,770

22K – ₹1,42,790

18K – ₹1,16,830

Silver Price Today (February 14, 2026)

1 gram – ₹280 (down ₹15)

– ₹280 (down ₹15) 10 grams – ₹2,800

– ₹2,800 1 kilogram – ₹2,80,000 (down ₹15,000)

Earlier this month, silver touched ₹3,50,000 per kg amid geopolitical tensions before plunging to ₹2,75,000. Though it briefly recovered to ₹2,95,000, the latest crash has wiped out nearly 75% of that rebound. Overall, silver remains down nearly 20% from its February peak.

MCX Silver (Feb 2026) futures are trading near ₹2,65,000 per kg, reflecting continued volatility.

Silver Price City-Wise:

Chennai

10g – ₹2,800

100g – ₹28,000

1kg – ₹2,80,000

Mumbai

10g – ₹2,800

100g – ₹28,000

1kg – ₹2,80,000

Delhi

10g – ₹2,800

100g – ₹28,000

1kg – ₹2,80,000

Kolkata

10g – ₹2,800

100g – ₹28,000

1kg – ₹2,80,000

Bengaluru

10g – ₹2,800

100g – ₹28,000

1kg – ₹2,80,000

Hyderabad

10g – ₹2,800

100g – ₹28,000

1kg – ₹2,80,000

Kerala

10g – ₹2,800

100g – ₹28,000

1kg – ₹2,80,000

Pune

10g – ₹2,800

100g – ₹28,000

1kg – ₹2,80,000

Ahmedabad

10g – ₹2,800

100g – ₹28,000

1kg – ₹2,80,000

Market Outlook

Gold continues to show resilience above ₹1.55 lakh despite volatility, while silver remains highly sensitive to speculative activity and profit-booking. Traders are expected to monitor global trends, currency movements, and geopolitical developments for the next directional move in bullion markets.