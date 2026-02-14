School Holiday on February 14, 2026: List of States Where Schools Are Closed

Several states across India will observe a school holiday on Saturday, February 14, 2026, primarily due to the second Saturday schedule followed by many institutions. In addition, certain districts in Uttar Pradesh have announced temporary closures because of heavy pilgrim movement related to the reverse flow of the Maha Kumbh. With Maha Shivaratri falling on Sunday, February 15, 2026, some private schools may also consider declaring a bridge holiday, creating a long weekend for students.

Holiday Due to Second Saturday

In many states, the second Saturday of the month is a routine holiday for schools. As February 14, 2026, falls on the second Saturday, educational institutions in several regions will remain closed under their regular monthly schedule.

States where schools will be closed on February 14, 2026:

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Kerala

Gujarat

Odisha

Telangana

Himachal Pradesh (also observing winter vacation in some high-altitude areas)

Goa

Arunachal Pradesh (Statehood Day observed locally)

Delhi (NCR) – Most government and private schools

Special Holiday Announcements in Uttar Pradesh

Apart from the regular second Saturday holiday, authorities in parts of Uttar Pradesh have ordered temporary school closures due to increased crowd movement linked to the reverse flow (Palat Pravah) of the Maha Kumbh.

In Ayodhya, schools up to Class 12 will remain closed from February 11 to 14, 2026.

In Varanasi, schools up to Grade 8 are closed until February 14.

In Mirzapur, institutions will remain shut until February 13.

These holiday measures have been introduced to manage large gatherings of devotees and to ease transportation disruptions in major religious cities. However, board-related practical examinations will continue as per schedule.

Possibility of a Bridge Holiday

Since Maha Shivaratri falls on Sunday, February 15, 2026, some private schools and institutions may announce an additional holiday on Saturday, February 14, even in states where it is otherwise a working day. This would allow students and staff to enjoy a long weekend. Final decisions, however, depend on individual school administrations.

States Where Schools Remain Open

Schools are expected to function as usual in the following states, as February 14 is a regular working day there:

Andhra Pradesh

Assam

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Haryana

Jharkhand

Madhya Pradesh

Manipur

Meghalaya

Mizoram

Nagaland

Punjab

Rajasthan

Sikkim

Tamil Nadu

Tripura

Uttarakhand

West Bengal

Advisory for Students and Parents

Students and parents are encouraged to confirm the holiday status directly with their respective schools. This is especially important in view of possible bridge holiday announcements connected to Maha Shivaratri and local administrative decisions.

Overall, February 14, 2026, will be a holiday in several states due to the second Saturday observance, while select districts in Uttar Pradesh are witnessing extended school closures due to crowd management concerns.

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