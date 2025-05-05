OTT Releases This Week, May 5–10: Good Bad Ugly, Robinhood, Gram Chikitsalay & More!

This weekend, a fresh and exciting lineup of films and shows is set to drop across major streaming platforms, bringing a variety of genres and stories to your screens. From intense dramas to action-packed thrillers, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a rundown of the most anticipated OTT releases for this weekend.

Good Bad Ugly – May 8, 2025 (Netflix)

A former don tries to leave his violent past behind and live peacefully with his family. However, his dark history continues to haunt him. Good Bad Ugly follows this don's fight to escape his past, ultimately confronting it head-on. The series promises gripping action, suspense, and character-driven drama.

Gram Chikitsalay – May 9, 2025 (Prime Video)

Set in a North Indian village, Gram Chikitsalay tells the story of Prabhat, a young doctor who takes charge of a failing primary health clinic with the aim of transforming it. But soon, he realizes that in order to reform the clinic, he must first go through a personal transformation. A heartwarming tale of growth and change, Gram Chikitsalay reflects the struggles of working in a rural healthcare system.

Bohurupi – May 9, 2025 (ZEE5)

Set in the 1990s, Bohurupi follows the story of Bikram (Shiboprosad Mukherjee), a commerce graduate whose life takes an unexpected turn after being wrongfully imprisoned. During his time behind bars, he befriends an experienced bank robber, and soon he becomes an imposter himself, planning heists like the one at the Ajaygunj Co-operative Bank. The film features a thrilling chase between him and police officer Sumanta Ghosal (Abir Chatterjee). A blend of thrilling action and deep themes, Bohurupi explores morality, identity, and justice.

Maria – May 9, 2025 (Lionsgate Play)

Maria reimagines the life of a famed American Greek singer who spends her final days in Paris, reflecting on her legacy. The film portrays the ups and downs of her career in the spotlight and her search for self-identity, as she confronts her past while navigating the turbulent final years of her life.

The Diplomat – May 9, 2025 (Netflix)

A mysterious woman arrives at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, claiming her citizenship and demanding to return to India. Her arrival creates an extraordinary challenge for Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh. The series is set to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its suspense and complex political intrigue.

The Royals – May 9, 2025 (Netflix)

In The Royals, a charming prince and a determined CEO are forced to collaborate on reviving Morpur, a fading city. The story revolves around Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, played by Bhumi Pednekar, who has ambitions beyond her royal duties, and Ishaan Khatter as Aviraaj Singh, a modern-day prince. Together, they work to turn a crumbling palace into a five-star bed and breakfast, leading to a whirlwind of romance, family rivalries, and chaos.

Robinhood – May 10, 2025 (ZEE5)

Robinhood introduces Ram, a modern-day master thief and a Robin Hood figure, who finds himself betraying his former allies. As the story unfolds, Ram's thrilling journey takes an unexpected turn when he is forced into the role of personal security officer for Neera. Filled with action, humor, and suspense, Robinhood promises an exhilarating ride.

This weekend’s releases promise to keep viewers entertained with a mix of thrilling stories, drama, and action. Don't miss out on these exciting shows and films hitting your favorite streaming platforms!