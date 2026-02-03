OTT Releases This Week, February 3-8, 2026: The Raja Saab, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, Parasakthi, Shabad and More! 

OTT viewers were treated to a strong mix of films and series last week, with titles like Dhurandhar, Sarvam Maya, and the gritty Daldal series keeping audiences engaged. The momentum continues this week as multiple new releases across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi platforms gear up to stream. Here’s a look at what’s arriving on OTT in the coming days.

OTT Releases this Week, February 3 - 8, 2026:

1. The Raja Saab

Prabhas’ much-hyped film The Raja Saab hit theatres on January 9, 2026, but failed to meet audience expectations. Despite the mixed reception, the film is now heading to OTT. It will premiere on JioHotstar on February 6, 2026, streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar.

2. Jyothi

Part of ETV Win’s Katha Sudha short-film series, Jyothi stars Sivaji Raja and Aamani in lead roles. Directed by Meer, the emotional short film premiered on the platform on February 1, 2026.

3. Naari Naari Naduma Murari

Sharwanand’s Sankranthi entertainer, directed by Ram Abbaraju, turned out to be a crowd-pleaser at the box office. The film is all set for its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on February 4, 2026. Adding to the surprise, it will stream not only in Telugu but also in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya play the female leads.

4. Psych Siddhartha

The offbeat Telugu film Psych Siddhartha is gearing up for its OTT release on Aha on February 4, 2026. Shreen Nandu headlines the project while also serving as its writer and co-producer. Directed by Varun Reddy, the film underperformed in theatres but could find a fresh audience on streaming. Aha Gold subscribers will get early access, and a Prime Video release is also expected.

5. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Kapil Sharma returns with the sequel to his popular comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film will stream on JioHotstar from February 6, 2026, featuring Manjot Singh, Warina Hussain, and Tridha Choudhary in prominent roles.

6. Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz

Streaming on ZEE5 from February 6, 2026, Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz is a Hindi family drama that follows a stammering boy torn between his dream of becoming a footballer and his father’s wish to carry forward a devotional singing legacy. The series stars Suvinder Vicky and Mihir Ahuja. No Telugu version has been announced so far.

7. Parasakthi

Sudha Kongara’s Tamil film Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan, and Atharva, received mixed reviews upon its Pongal release. While the Telugu theatrical version was delayed, the film is now set to premiere on ZEE5 on February 7, 2026, with expectations of a Telugu streaming version as well.

Several more titles may quietly arrive on OTT platforms this week, and updates will follow as streaming schedules evolve.