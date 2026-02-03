YSRCP Seeks President’s Rule in Andhra Pradesh Over Law and Order Breakdown

YSRCP has demanded the imposition of President’s Rule in Andhra Pradesh, alleging a sharp deterioration in law and order and accusing the ruling coalition of unleashing violence against political opponents.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, YSRCP MP Pilli Subhashchandra Bose told the Chair that lawlessness was prevailing across the state, with ruling party cadres allegedly targeting the houses and properties of YSRCP leaders in a series of attacks that have continued unabated.

Citing recent incidents, Bose said the house of former minister Ambati Rambabu was attacked in what he described as an “orchestrated manner”, with furniture and vehicles being vandalised, allegedly in full view of the police. He alleged that soon after, mobs attacked the residence of another former minister, Jogi Ramesh, resorting to arson, destruction of property and throwing inflammable material into the house, causing extensive damage.

Whether emboldened by their status as coalition partners or for other reasons, the ruling Telugu Desam Party cadres were acting with impunity, Bose alleged, adding that the police response had been inadequate. “The situation in Andhra Pradesh is steadily worsening and warrants immediate Central intervention, including the imposition of President’s Rule,” he said.

The YSRCP MP also raised concerns over the privatisation of medical colleges in the state, saying it had triggered widespread public opposition. He claimed that more than one crore signatures had been collected demanding a rollback of the move, especially as Andhra Pradesh was allegedly losing medical college seats allotted by the Centre.

On the agrarian front, Bose sought an increase in the Centre’s contribution under the PM Kisan scheme, alleging that farmers had been “cheated” by the TDP-led government. He accused the state government of failing to honour poll promises, not enhancing the input subsidy and not releasing it in the first year.

He further alleged that the state had scrapped the free crop insurance scheme, resulting in nearly 74 per cent of farmers losing eligibility after the government failed to pay the insurance premium in the first year and did not formally declare its inability to do so.