YSRCP MPs Meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

YSRCP MPs on Tuesday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and held detailed discussions on parliamentary procedures and the effective conduct of House business.

During the meeting, the Speaker sought the views and suggestions of YSRCP MPs on ways to further strengthen parliamentary functioning. The discussion focused on exploring new mechanisms to ensure smoother, more efficient proceedings in the Lok Sabha, with emphasis on better coordination and institutional support for Members.

The YSRCP MPs suggested that the functioning of the House could be improved through enhanced coordination systems and proposed the establishment of a dedicated helpline to address MP-related issues in a timely and structured manner. According to the MPs, Speaker Om Birla responded positively to the suggestion and assured them that it would be examined.

The meeting was attended by YSRCP Lok Sabha Floor Leader P. V. Mithun Reddy, along with Lok Sabha MPs Maddila Gurumurthy and G. Thanuja.

On the occasion, the YSRCP MPs felicitated the Speaker by presenting him with a shawl as a mark of respect.