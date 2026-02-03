Stock Market Open on February 4, 2026? NSE and BSE Holiday Status Explained

The Indian stock market is not on holiday on February 4, 2026. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are open for trading on that day. According to the official 2026 stock market holiday calendar, there are no weekday market holidays scheduled in February 2026, apart from regular weekend closures. Trading is only closed on Saturdays and Sundays during the month, with no public or festival holiday falling on a weekday in early February.

Indian exchanges even had an unusual live trading session on Sunday, February 1, to allow investors to react to the Union Budget 2026 announcements in real time — showing markets can be active even on traditional non-trading days when special conditions apply.

Summary of Stock Market Status on February 4, 2026

Market status: Open for trading (NSE & BSE)

Holiday calendar: No weekday closures in early February 2026

Weekend closures only: Markets are closed on Saturdays and Sundays (Feb 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, and 28) as per the trading holiday schedule.

Investors planning activities such as buying, selling, or portfolio review can treat February 4, 2026 as a normal market session and expect standard trading hours on Dalal Street.