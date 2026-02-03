Trimukha BO Success: Sunny Leone's Film Pulls Crowds, Team Announces Success Tour

Trimukha, which released on January 30, has been receiving strong word of mouth and is running successfully in theatres. The film has struck a chord with audiences, earning positive feedback for its engaging content and performances.

Expressing their happiness over the overwhelming audience response, the Trimukha movie team has announced a success tour to celebrate the film’s reception. The tour kicks off today in Vijayawada and will cover multiple cities across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, concluding in Hyderabad.

The team looks forward to interacting with fans and sharing the joy of the film’s success during this tour. Currently, Trimukha continues its successful theatrical run in theatres near you.