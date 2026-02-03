YS Jagan Off To Guntur Today February 4, Meet Ambati Rambabu's Family

Former AP Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Guntur today, February 4, 2026, to meet the family members of former minister Ambati Rambabu, whose residence was brutally attacked by the TDP mob.

Jagan will leave his Tadepalli residence at 10:00 AM and travel to Guntur via Mangalagiri, Kakani, Etukuru Bypass Service Road, KVP (VIP) Road, Chuttugunta, Collector’s Office and Sthambalagaruvu, reaching Ambati Rambabu’s residence in Siddhartha Nagar through Gujjanagundla.

During the visit, Jagan will meet and express solidarity with the family members at the vandalised residence. After the visit, Jagan will return to Tadepalli.