Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, February 4, 2026: Check 24K, 22K and 18K Rates In Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and More!

Gold and silver prices in India showed stability in gold while silver continued to see a correction on February 4, 2026, reflecting ongoing market adjustments after recent volatility.

According to market trackers, 22-carat gold in major cities remained elevated, with slight variations influenced by local demand and logistics. 24-carat gold also held firm at high levels as buyers continued to monitor global cues. Meanwhile, silver prices traded lower compared with previous sessions, indicating profit booking by investors.

Gold & Silver Rates in India – February 4, 2026 (City-Wise)

Gold Rates (per gram)

Chennai: 24K ₹15,217, 22K ₹13,949, 18K ₹11,999

Mumbai: 24K ₹15,316, 22K ₹14,039, 18K ₹11,487

Delhi: 24K ₹15,331, 22K ₹14,054, 18K ₹11,502

Kolkata: 24K ₹15,316, 22K ₹14,039, 18K ₹11,487

Bangalore: 24K ₹15,316, 22K ₹14,039, 18K ₹11,487

Hyderabad: 24K ₹15,316, 22K ₹14,039, 18K ₹11,487

Kerala: 24K ₹15,316, 22K ₹14,039, 18K ₹11,487

Pune: 24K ₹15,316, 22K ₹14,039, 18K ₹11,487

Vadodara: 24K ₹15,321, 22K ₹14,044, 18K ₹11,492

Ahmedabad: 24K ₹15,321, 22K ₹14,044, 18K ₹11,492

Silver Prices on February 4, 2026

Silver Price (per kg)

Chennai: ₹2,99,900

Mumbai: ₹2,99,900

Delhi: ₹2,99,900

Kolkata: ₹2,99,900

Bengaluru: ₹2,99,900

Hyderabad: ₹2,99,900

Kochi: ₹2,99,900

Pune: ₹2,99,900

Ahmedabad: ₹2,99,900

The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2999 per 10 grams

Silver, after surging in recent weeks, has seen a correction phase, with prices below some of the peak levels seen earlier in the year. Traders attribute this to profit booking and shifts in global trends.

Market Outlook

Precious metals have been volatile this season, with gold showing resilience and maintaining elevated levels. Silver has experienced sharper corrections, reflecting mixed industrial demand and speculative unwind.

Investors closely watching gold and silver movements are advised to monitor international cues including currency movements, bond yields, and global economic indicators to time their buying or selling decisions.