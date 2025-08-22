OTT Releases This Week Aug 20-25: Maa, F1, Maareesan, Bigg Boss 19, and More!

This weekend, various new movies and web series will be accessible on OTT platforms, including ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar. Let's examine which options are available for online viewing.

Maa

In the horror film Maa, a family experiences haunting after moving into their ancestral home. The mother discovers horrible secrets about the house's history while struggling to preserve her family. Maa will be available for viewing on Netflix beginning August 22nd.

Thalaivan Thalaivii

This Tamil love family drama features a married couple. Aagasaveeran, a roadside cafe owner, falls in love with Perarasi, a graduate. Their marriage confronts controversy due to Aagasaveeran's boisterous family history and lack of schooling. Perarasi's in-laws humiliate her and put her under a lot of pressure after marriage. Thalaivan Thalaivii is currently available on Prime Video.

Maareesan

Maareesan is a slow-burning thriller about Dhayalan, a robber who attempts to exploit Velayudham, an Alzheimer's patient, on a road trip from Nagercoil to Tiruvannamalai. However, he subsequently discovers Velayudham's secret identity as a vigilante who targets child kidnappers.

Despite not earning much love from theater audiences, Maareesan could pull off a massive surprise in streaming because the tale is suited to impress the OTT generation. Maareesan will be available for streaming on Netflix beginning August 22.

Peacemaker Season 2

Peacemaker Season 2 follows Chris Smith, a mercenary who is concerned with achieving peace at all costs. He enters a parallel reality where life appears idyllic, but he must confront harsh truths about his identity. This highly anticipated show will be accessible on JioHotstar starting August 22.



Bon Appetit, Your Majesty

This South Korean fantasy romance follows Yeon Ji-young, a renowned French chef who wins a major cooking competition. However, she unexpectedly travels back 500 years to the Joseon Dynasty and becomes the royal chef for King Lee Heon, a formidable ruler with a keen sense of taste.

Bon Appetit, Your Majesty will be available for OTT streaming on Netflix beginning August 23.

F1 - The Movie

Sonny Hayes, a former Formula One icon, is compelled to return to racing after 30 years. He joins APXGP, Ruben Cervantes' struggling team. He teams up with rookie Joshua Pearce. F1, one of the most successful Hollywood films in India, will be available for rental on various streaming platforms throughout the world. In India, F1 will be available for rental on Prime Video beginning August 22nd.

Bigg Boss Season 19

Salman Khan returns for the latest season of Bigg Boss, with the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Contestants will divide into ruling and opposition factions, disputing and changing control.

Bigg Boss 19 will be available on the popular OTT platform JioHotstar from August 24.

Aamar Boss

It follows the story of Animesh Goswami, a 40-year-old publisher. He is estranged from his ambitious wife, Moushumi, who has filed for divorce. His mother, Shubhra, a retired nurse recovering from surgery, feels ignored and agitated. She started working in his workplace as a proofreader. This lovely Bengali drama premieres on Zee5 today.

