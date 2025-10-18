OG OTT Release : When and Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan’s Film

After much anticipation, Pawan Kalyan’s action entertainer OG is finally making its way to the digital platform. The film is set to start streaming on Netflix from October 23, bringing relief to fans who missed catching it in theatres.

Directed by Sujeeth, OG was one of the most talked about Telugu releases of the year, featuring Pawan Kalyan in a high octane gangster role. The film, which hit theatres in September, opened to massive hype and strong advance bookings but failed to maintain momentum beyond its first week. Despite the initial buzz, OG received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, with praise for Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence but criticism directed at its uneven screenplay and pacing.

Trade reports suggest that after a strong opening weekend, theatre occupancy for OG witnessed a sharp drop, especially in urban centres, leading to a shorter than expected theatrical run. However, with Pawan Kalyan’s immense fan following and Netflix’s wide reach, the film is expected to gain renewed attention in its OTT phase.

Fans are now eager to revisit OG on streaming, hoping that the digital format will help the film find a second life. With its powerful visuals, intense action sequences, and a star studded cast, OG promises to make waves once again, this time on screens at home.

OG begins streaming October 23 on Netflix.