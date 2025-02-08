Marco to Rekhachithram: Where to Watch New Malayalam OTT Releases this Week?

New-age Malayalam cinema has been refreshing on a whole new level. Not only do they explore various genres but they are also showing the world how to make stylish and sleek films. After a successful 2024, Malayalam cinema is bound to repeat the same feat this year as well and they have started off on a right note already.

If you are wondering where to watch the good Malayalam cinema that’s released this year, don’t worry we have you covered. Here we will provide the list of movies that were released on OTT this week.

Marco

If there is one big surprise from Malayalam movies this year, it’s Marco from a box-office point of view. The movie, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead, was unapologetic in how it wanted to portray violence and this belief in the content worked wonders at the box office. The film turned out to be profitable for the makers and even in other languages, worked its magic in terms of collections. Despite facing some flak for its gory violence, Marco is one movie that you cannot afford to miss. The movie streams now on Sony LIV.

Vallyettan 4K

Over the past few years, if you have followed Malayalam cinema remotely, there is one actor whose filmography has been incredibly dynamic and that is none other than Mammotty. A legend in every right, the actor has reinvented himself with a unique choice of scripts and continues to spell-bound audiences with his talent.

Bheeshma Parvam, Rorschach, Kannur Squad, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Bramayugam, and Kaathal - the Core, are a few of his movies that will captivate your attention till the very end.

One of Mammootty's older movies, Vallyettan, was digitally restored and will be streaming on the OTT platform, Manorama Max. The dramatic Movie revolves around power struggles and family dynamics.

Rekhachithram

Arguably one of the best movies to come out of Malayalam cinema this year, the movie manages to beautifully solve a murder mystery while writing a love letter to the cinema itself. The film revolves around the movies, the stars and their fame, an innocent outsider’s desire to be in the cinemas, and how it turned her life upside down is the movie’s plot line.

The makers’ decision to use an old Mammotty song paid off big time. The movie will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Love Under Construction

Disney+Hotstar is already the home to great Malayalam content and the latest to join the list is this light-hearted show starring Gouri G. Kishan, Neeraj Madhav, and Aju Varghese. Music is given by Gopi Sundar and the show is expected to land on the platform soon.

Swargam

Another movie starring Aju Varghese in the lead role, Manorama MAX acquired the streaming rights of this heartfelt family drama.

