March 8, Women's Day special films on OTT

The film industry has long celebrated the empowering stories of real-life women who defied the odds and achieved greatness. As International Women's Day (March 8) approaches, we’ve curated a list of films that portray the inspiring journeys of women who made history. These films, available on OTT platforms like OTTplay Premium, are perfect for celebrating the occasion.

Golda (Lionsgate Play)

Golda focuses on Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir during the 19 intense days of the Yom Kippur War in 1973. The film shows Meir’s leadership as she navigates a skeptical cabinet, complex relations with US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and the imminent threat to Israel’s survival. Helen Mirren stars as Golda Meir, capturing her determination and strength during this critical moment in Israeli history.

The Sholay Girl (ZEE5)

The Sholay Girl tells the story of Reshma Pathan, India’s first stuntwoman. Played by Bidita Bag, Pathan is best known for being a stunt double for Hema Malini in the iconic film Sholay. The movie chronicles her journey from a stuntwoman to her fight for pay equality, gender fairness, and workplace safety in a male-dominated industry. It highlights her resilience and struggle to achieve recognition in her field.

The Woman King (SonyLIV)

The Woman King is a gripping action-adventure film about the Agojie, an all-female warrior unit in the West African kingdom of Dahomey. Set in the 1820s, the film stars Viola Davis as General Nanisca, who trains young warriors to defend the kingdom from external threats. The film showcases Nanisca’s leadership and courage as she inspires the king to confront enemies who aim to destroy their way of life.

Saand Ki Aankh (ZEE5)

Saand Ki Aankh is a biographical film based on the true story of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, played by Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie follows the Tomar sisters-in-law from Johar village in Baghpat, who began their sharpshooting journey later in life, defying societal norms. The film explores their struggles to gain respect and recognition in a male-dominated sport.

Gaslit (Lionsgate Play)

Gaslit offers a fresh perspective on the Watergate scandal, focusing on Martha Mitchell, the outspoken wife of Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell. Played by Julia Roberts, Mitchell plays a central role in the scandal, and the series sheds light on untold stories and forgotten characters from this pivotal moment in American history. Alongside Roberts, Sean Penn stars as John Mitchell, and the series explores the scandal from Martha’s bold viewpoint.

These inspiring films on OTT platforms are perfect for celebrating Women's Day and showcasing the courage, strength, and resilience of real-life women.