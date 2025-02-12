Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum OTT Release: Web Series Premieres on Aha Tamil, February 14

Aha Tamil is set to release its new Tamil web series, Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum, on February 14. Directed by Vignesh Pazhanivel, this romantic comedy will be available for streaming on Aha Tamil. The series consists of 25 episodes, with three new episodes released every weekend.

The story follows a Madurai boy and a Chennai girl from different cultural backgrounds. Set in Tamil Nadu, the series explores their contrasting worlds and whether love can bridge the gap between them. The trailer promises a captivating mix of humor, emotions, and drama, blending romance with cultural conflicts.

Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum stars Kanna Ravi, known for his roles in Mandela and Lover, as the male lead, while VJ Angelin, an influencer and anchor, makes her acting debut as the female lead. The series will premiere on February 14, with new episodes available each weekend—three episodes every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Directed by Vignesh Pazhanivel, this romantic comedy is expected to appeal to viewers who enjoy stories rooted in Tamil culture, mixing love and humor. The production team aims to deliver a refreshing and engaging love story, making it the perfect Valentine’s Day treat for fans of romantic dramas.