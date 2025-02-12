Vicky Kaushal describes wife Katrina Kaif as 'Vichitra kintu satya praani'

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her husband Vicky Kaushal.

The clip shows Vicky Kaushal having a small laugh. After this, he tells his wife, “Vichitra kintu satya praani hai aap (You are a strange but honest creature).”

The 'Namastey London' actress captioned the clip, “My dear hubbys description of me", along with an angel emoji.

Work-wise, Vicky Kaushal is busy promoting his forthcoming historical drama “Chhaava”, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The two actors recently offered prayers at the Sai Baba's shrine in Shirdi.

Rashmika Mandanna was seen with a cast around her leg as she arrived at the temple. The stunner was injured during an intense gym session. The 'Pushpa' actress was seen limping as she walked and even held Vicky Kaushal’s hand as they made their way to the temple.

The 'Animal' actress was dressed in a blue salwar kameez, whereas Vicky Kaushal opted for a black kurta. As these two visited the temple, the fans started chanting "Chhaava, Chhaava".

A few days back, Vicky Kaushal’s wife Katrina Kaif had also visited Shirdi to seek blessings.

Previously, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna were seen offering prayers at the Golden Temple. Sharing his experience of the religious visit, Vicky Kaushal penned an Instagram note that read, "There’s something about #SriHarmandirSahib! The peace, the divinity, the power of prayer. As we bring #Chhaava to the world, I hope it reflects even a fraction of the strength and devotion this sacred place inspires. Rabb meher bakshe. Satnam Waheguru."

Slated to release on February 14, “Chhaava” will see Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Rashmika Mandanna playing his wife, Maharani Yesubai.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, "Chhaava" is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel "Chhava" by Shivaji Sawant.

