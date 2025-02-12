NDA united in Bihar, working for securing win in 2025 Assembly polls: Nitish Kumar

Patna, Feb 12 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Wednesday that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was united in the state and collaboratively working towards securing victory in the 2025 Assembly elections.

"The NDA is united in Bihar and we have a goal to form the government in the state after the 2025 Assembly poll. All alliance partners are working closely," CM Nitish said while addressing an event in Patna commemorating Sant Ravidas Jayanti.

Reflecting on the state's progress since 2005, CM Nitish highlighted significant improvements in law and order, noting that earlier, residents hesitated to venture out after dusk due to safety concerns.

"Due to the effective measures taken by our administration, people feel secure moving freely even late at night. The state police and authorities are diligently working to maintain and further enhance law and order in Bihar," he said.

The JD(U) leader also took the opportunity to slam the previous administration, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), saying that they "failed" to implement effective measures for the state's development.

CM Nitish highlighted achievements under the NDA government, underscoring the coalition's commitment to Bihar's progress.

He addressed the issues of casteism and untouchability during the event.

Reflecting on societal challenges, he emphasised his administration's efforts since 2005 to uplift all sections of society.

"The initiatives such as reservations for women and backward classes and the Vikas Mission were key to bringing the deprived sections into the societal mainstream. Now, we have over 9,000 Vikas Mitras in the state," he said.

He also mentioned the construction of hostels for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students and collaborative efforts with the Central government to ensure comprehensive development.

