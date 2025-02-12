Seven projects will harness 72 MW of solar power this year: Himachal CM

Shimla, Feb 12 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said on Wednesday that by the end of this year, seven projects in the state will harness 72 MW of solar power.

He said Himachal Pradesh Power Corp Ltd has commenced construction of two projects in the Una district, one with a 12 MW capacity at Gondpur Bulla and another with an 11 MW capacity at Lamlahri Uparli.

He said that three projects in the Solan district are underway. They are a 13 MW project at Saned in Nalagarh, an 8 MW project at Bara Barot, and a 13 MW project at Dabhota Majra.

The tender for a 9 MW Dabhota project will soon be awarded, with construction beginning shortly.

Furthermore, the tender process for a 6 MW solar project at Tihra Khas in Una district has also been initiated and is expected to be awarded this month.

The Chief Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to expanding solar energy production. Surveys are currently being conducted for eight additional projects with a combined capacity of 325 MW.

Once the detailed project reports (DPRs) are completed, construction on these solar power projects will commence, he added.

“The government is striving to make Himachal Pradesh the first ‘Green Energy’ state in the country by 2026, ensuring environmental preservation and sustainability. Harnessing green energy will not only aid in environmental protection but also reduce carbon emissions. Renewable energy sources are inexhaustible, ensuring energy availability for future generations. This initiative plays a crucial role in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that a 32 MW solar power project at Pekhubela in Una district was dedicated to the public on April 15, 2024. This project has generated 48 million units of electricity, earning a revenue of Rs 14 crore till January 31.

Additionally, a 5 MW solar power project at Bhanjal in Una district commenced operations on November 30, 2024. Meanwhile, the construction of a 10 MW solar power project at Aghlaur is expected to be completed this month.

He said the government is also focusing on green hydrogen energy.

Construction of one MW green hydrogen project has been commenced in Nalagarh of Solan district in collaboration with Oil India Limited, with whom a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.