Kirodi Lal Meena replies to BJP's show-cause notice over his phone tapping claims

Jaipur, Feb 12 (IANS) Rajasthan Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Wednesday said that he has submitted his reply to the BJP leadership over the show-cause notice sent to him about the phone tapping claims.

Meena, in his statement to the party leadership, said: "My phone is being tapped, and I have received information about this. I did not disclose this to the media; I merely mentioned it at a social gathering, and someone made it viral. I have always remained committed to the party and have upheld discipline."

He further clarified that the BJP state president has the authority to take action on matters of indiscipline, while others are not in a position to comment on the proceedings.

On Wednesday morning, Meena submitted his reply to the party's notice via email, in which he mentioned that he had received input suggesting his phone was being tapped.

Meena had earlier accused his own government of phone tapping, triggering a political row. The issue even caused an uproar in the assembly during the Chief Minister’s response.

Speaking to the media in Jaipur about the party's notice and his response, Meena remained tight-lipped about the details of his reply but insisted he was not upset.

"If I were angry, I wouldn’t be smiling," he remarked.

Regarding disciplinary action, he reiterated that the decision lies solely with the state president.

"If my response is unsatisfactory, only he has the right to determine further action," he said.

"The current administration is acting just like the previous regime. CID personnel are being deployed to monitor me, and my phone calls are being recorded. However, this does not concern me," he had claimed earlier.

Further, Meena commented on the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), and noted that media reports indicated it had been reprimanded, which he deemed necessary.

He argued that while RPSC cannot be dissolved, it should be restructured. "Even Sachin Pilot had called for its dissolution," he pointed out.

Meena also supported MLA Gopal Sharma’s recent statement, recalling a past incident where orders were allegedly given for his "encounter" during a previous regime.

On Monday (February 10), Rajasthan unit BJP president Madan Rathore issued a notice to Meena, citing indiscipline over his phone tapping statement. He was given three days to respond.

