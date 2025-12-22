Latest OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week, Dec 22–28: Stranger Things S5 Vol 2, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and More!

With Christmas just around the corner and festive vibes in the air, movie lovers have plenty to look forward to this week. OTT platforms and theatres are rolling out a fresh lineup of much-awaited films and web series, promising romance, fantasy, action, and sci-fi thrills. From the return of Stranger Things to big-screen holiday releases, here’s a look at the top entertainment picks arriving this week across Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and cinemas.

1. Amadeus

Release Date: December 22

Where to Watch: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

Amadeus is a British historical drama miniseries adapted by Joe Barton from Peter Shaffer’s iconic 1979 stage play. The series presents a fictionalised retelling of the lives of legendary composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri, portrayed by Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany. The ensemble cast also includes Gabrielle Creevy, Enyi Okoronkwo, Lucy Cohu, Jonathan Aris, and Rory Kinnear. This marks the second screen adaptation of the celebrated play, following the 1984 Oscar-winning film.

2. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Release Date: December 25

Where to Watch: In Cinemas

A festive romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and written by Karan Shrikant Sharma, the film also features Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania in key supporting roles. The film promises a lighthearted holiday entertainer filled with romance and family drama.

3. Vrusshabha

Release Date: December 25

Where to Watch: In Cinemas

Vrusshabha is a fantasy action drama written and directed by Nanda Kishore. Mohanlal headlines the film in the titular role, supported by Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, and Neha Saxena. The film blends mythology, action, and grandeur, making it a major theatrical release this Christmas.

4. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Release Date: December 26

Where to Watch: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

Directed by Milap Zaveri and co-written with Mushtaq Shiekh, this romantic drama stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. The film explores intense emotions, love, and obsession, offering a passionate watch for romance lovers this festive season.

5. Stranger Things Season 5 – Volume 2

Release Date: December 26

Where to Watch: Netflix

The final season of Netflix’s blockbuster sci-fi horror series Stranger Things continues with Volume 2. Season 5 is being released in three parts, with the first volume premiering on November 26, the second on December 25, and the grand finale set for December 31. The season features Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and the rest of the beloved cast.

6. Naagin 7

Release Date: December 27

Where to Watch: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

The popular supernatural franchise returns with Naagin 7. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the new season stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead role. Known for its blend of mythology, drama, and suspense, the show is expected to attract a strong festive audience.

7. Copenhagen Test

Release Date: December 28

Where to Watch: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

Copenhagen Test is an American science fiction spy thriller series created by Thomas Brandon. Spanning eight episodes, the show promises high-stakes espionage, futuristic themes, and intense storytelling, making it a compelling year-end binge.

With a mix of theatrical spectacles and binge-worthy OTT content, this week’s entertainment lineup offers something for every viewer, making the Christmas season even more exciting for cine buffs.