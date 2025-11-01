Kiss OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kavin’s Romantic Film?

The much-talked-about Tamil romantic fantasy Kiss, starring Kavin and Preethi Asrani, is all set to make its digital debut on November 7, 2025. The film, which blends elements of romance, music, and supernatural intrigue, will be available to stream on ZEE5.

Directed by Sathish Krishnan in his feature debut, Kiss tells the story of Nelson (Kavin), a gifted musician who possesses a strange ability - every time a couple shares a kiss, he can see the fate of their relationship. Disillusioned by love, Nelson avoids emotional attachments until he meets Sarah (Preethi Asrani), who challenges his beliefs and turns his life upside down.

The film also stars VTV Ganesh, Rao Ramesh, Devayani, RJ Vijay, Prabhu, and Kausalya in key supporting roles. Upon its theatrical release, Kiss received mixed-to-positive reviews, with audiences particularly appreciating Kavin’s performance and the film’s fresh narrative approach.

The digital release gives fans another chance to experience this offbeat romantic drama, which combines humour, emotion, and a touch of fantasy. With its unique premise and heartfelt performances, Kiss is expected to find a wider audience on streaming.

For Kavin, who continues to evolve as one of Tamil cinema’s most promising young actors, Kiss marks yet another step in exploring unconventional characters and genres.

The film’s OTT release on November 7 is expected to draw both Kavin’s fanbase and viewers looking for a light yet thought-provoking romantic entertainer.