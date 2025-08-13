Kireeti Reddy’s Junior Set for Prime Video OTT Release on August 15

Kireeti Reddy’s latest outing Junior, which hit theatres on July 19, 2025, is gearing up for its digital release. The youthful entertainer also stars Sree Leela, Genelia, Rao Ramesh, Sudharani, Achyut Rao, and Satya in key roles. Directed by Radha Krishna Reddy and produced by Rajani Korrapati, the film features music by Devi Sri Prasad.

According to industry sources, streaming giant Prime Video has bagged the OTT rights for Junior. The film is expected to premiere on the platform from August 15, 2025, though an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Despite aggressive promotions, Junior managed a moderate theatrical run, grossing around ₹10 crore at the box office. Trade analysts attribute its underwhelming performance to predictable storytelling, which failed to create a strong buzz among audiences.