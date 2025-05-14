Jolly O Gymkhana OTT Release on May 15: Where to Watch Prabhudeva’s Tamil Comedy Movie

The Tamil black comedy Jolly O Gymkhana, which released in theatres on November 22, 2024, is all set to make its digital debut. Directed by Shakthi Chidambaram, the film received a positive response in cinemas, mainly for Prabhudeva’s comic performance. Now, viewers who missed it on the big screen can catch it online starting May 15 on Aha Video.

The OTT platform confirmed the release on social media platform X, writing: “They packed bags, snacks… and a dead body? Discover the most unexpected family journey in #JollyOGymkhana on aha! Watch #jollyogymkhana from May 15 on #aha.”

The story begins with Bhavani seeking forgiveness at a church. The plot then shifts to Meignanapuram, where her family runs a biriyani hotel. After a new bypass road is built, the hotel loses customers, pushing the family into financial trouble. The situation worsens when MLA Adaikalaraj refuses to pay for a catering order. After this, Bhavani’s grandfather is beaten badly and hospitalized.

In a twist, Bhavani accidentally receives money meant for a contract killer. Meanwhile, lawyer Poongundran, who is fighting against the MLA’s corruption, is murdered. To avoid suspicion, Bhavani and her sisters hide the body. What follows is a series of chaotic events as they try to use the corpse to gain access to a hidden ₹10 crore account.

With help from a reporter named Kanniga and their funny uncle Mappumama, the sisters take on corrupt officials in a clever and entertaining way.

The film stars Prabhudeva, Madonna Sebastian, Abirami, and Yogi Babu. Music is by Ashwin Vinayagamoorthy, with lyrics by M. Jegan Kaviraj and Shakthi Chidambaram. It is produced by Rajan and Neela, with executive producers E. Suresh Prabakar and T. Kathiravan.