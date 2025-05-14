CBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary Exam 2025: Eligibility, Application, and Dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of Class 10 and Class 12 for 2025. Based on the CBSE 10th result 2025, over 1.32 lakh students are qualified to sit for the supplementary exams. Overall, over 1.41 lakh students have been chosen to take the supplementary exams this year.

Eligibility Criteria for CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025

Candidates who did not manage to get the minimum 33% marks in one or two subjects in Class 12 or 10 board exams can appear for the CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025. Candidates who failed in more than two papers are not entitled and will have to appear for the whole board exams in the next academic year.

Application Process and Exam Schedule

Worthy students must submit the application form and pay the cost of the exam within the given time limit. The CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025 will be conducted during the first or second week of July 2025, with the same syllabus as the original exams.

Improvement Opportunities

According to the National Education Policy 2020, students get an additional opportunity to enhance their performance. Class 12 students can improve their marks in one subject, and Class 10 students can enhance their marks in a maximum of two subjects.

Who can take Supplementary Exams?

The following students are eligible for supplementary exams:

Class 10 students who failed in a maximum of two subjects

Class 12 students who failed in one subject

Students who cleared but desire better marks in one or two subjects

Students may verify their results on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, and register for the supplementary exams through their schools.

