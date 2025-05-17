Hunt OTT Release on May 23: Where to Watch Bhavana Menon’s Malayalam Thriller

Hunt, the Malayalam thriller starring Bhavana Menon and Aditi Ravi, is finally set to make its digital debut after nearly nine months since its theatrical release. The film will begin streaming on ManoramaMAX from May 23, 2025, as announced by the platform on Instagram: “Hunt | May 23 | manoramaMAX.” The news has sparked excitement among fans who had been eagerly waiting for the film’s OTT release.

Directed by Shaji Kailas and written by Nikhil Anand, Hunt was initially released in theatres on August 23, 2024. Despite featuring a strong ensemble cast, the film underperformed at the box office, earning just Rs 0.26 crore in 13 days. It also received mixed reviews from critics and audiences during its theatrical run.

The plot centers on a forensic postgraduate who uncovers the skeletal remains of a missing anaesthesia student. As the investigation unfolds, her former lover joins the case, leading to personal and professional complications. What begins as a murder probe soon turns into a deeper exploration of hidden truths and darker secrets.

The film features a notable supporting cast including Renji Panicker, Chandhunadh, Dain Davis, Anu Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, G. Suresh Kumar, Rahul Madhav, Binu Pappu, Nandu, and Vijayakumar. The cinematography is by Jackson Johnson, and the film is produced by K. Radhakrishnan.

With a runtime of 116 minutes, Hunt is set to reach a wider audience via OTT. Viewers who missed its theatrical release will now have the chance to experience the suspenseful narrative from the comfort of their homes.