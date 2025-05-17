KTR’s Dallas Event Prep Begins – Telangana Day & BRS Jubilee on Agenda

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) USA wing is making comprehensive preparations to ensure the grand success of BRS Working President KT Rama Rao upcoming visit to Dallas, USA. The event will coincide with Telangana Formation Day and the BRS Silver Jubilee Celebrations, both of which are being organized on a grand scale.

These celebrations aim to unite Telangana associations, party workers, and supporters from across the United States on a single platform, reaffirming the spirit of the Telangana movement and the vision of BRS.

Enthusiastic Response to Ongoing Preparatory Meetings

Preparatory meetings are already underway in major cities, generating considerable enthusiasm among NRIs and party workers alike. Recent meetings were held in Los Angeles (California), Atlanta (Georgia), and Washington D.C., with active participation from local Telugu and Telangana associations as well as BRS functionaries.

Senior BRS leader and Telangana MLA Balka Suman attended these gatherings as a special guest and interacted with the local diaspora and party cadre. Discussions focused on publicity strategies, cultural programs, event logistics, transportation, accommodations, and social media outreach for the Dallas event.

Leaders from BRS USA provided strategic guidance during the sessions, which have further galvanized support and participation across the country.

More Meetings Scheduled Across the U.S.

Over the next ten days, local BRS chapters in key U.S. cities will continue to hold preparatory meetings to finalize event arrangements and expand outreach. According to BRS USA, upcoming meetings are scheduled in New Jersey, the Bay Area (California), Chicago, Houston, Dallas, and New York.

The BRS USA wing is confident that the event in Dallas will be a historic and unifying occasion for the Telugu diaspora, showcasing the legacy and progress of the Telangana movement as the party marks its Silver Jubilee.