Hindi OTT Releases Oct 8-12: Param Sundari, War 2, Mirai, and More!

From romantic comedies and spy thrillers to true-crime dramas, this week’s OTT lineup offers something for every kind of viewer. Major titles including Param Sundari, War 2, Jamnapaar Season 2, Mirai, and The Search: The Naina Murder Case are making their way to streaming platforms, ensuring plenty of options for your weekend binge.

Param Sundari

Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 24, 2025. The romantic comedy, which began its theatrical run on August 29, will reportedly have an early rental window on the platform before becoming available to all subscribers. The film continues to generate buzz for its chemistry, humor, and fresh storytelling, making its OTT release one of the most awaited of the month.

War 2

The high-octane sequel War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is coming to Netflix this month. The film expands the YRF Spy Universe and is expected to be available in multiple languages starting October 9, 2025. Known for its spectacular action choreography and global appeal, War 2 brings the same franchise intensity to streaming, giving viewers another chance to relive the blockbuster spectacle from the comfort of their homes.

The Search: The Naina Murder Case

For crime-thriller enthusiasts, The Search: The Naina Murder Case is now streaming on JioCinema. Directed by Rohan Sippy and featuring Konkona Sen Sharma in a powerful lead role, the series delves into a gripping real-life-inspired investigation filled with tension, drama, and psychological intrigue. It has already earned attention for its strong writing and layered performances.

Jamnapaar Season 2

The fan-favorite series Jamnapaar returns with its Season 2 on October 10, 2025. The coming-of-age story continues the journey of Shantanu Bansal as he navigates family, ambition, and identity while staying connected to his Jamnapaar roots. The second season promises deeper emotional arcs and stronger storytelling, appealing to both new viewers and fans of the original season.

Mirai (Hindi) on JioHotstar

Superhero action film Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, arrives on JioHotstar on October 10, 2025. The movie will initially stream in South Indian languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, with the Hindi dubbed version expected to follow shortly after. Packed with visual spectacle and emotional storytelling, Mirai is one of the most ambitious regional releases to make its way to digital platforms this month.