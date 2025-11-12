Freakier Friday Out on OTT: Where to Watch Lindsay Lohan's Comedy Film

The much-anticipated sequel ‘Freakier Friday’, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, is now streaming in India. The film landed on OTT platform JioHotstar on November 12, 2025, and is available in both its original English version and Hindi dubbed format.

This follow-up to the 2003 cult favourite introduces a new twist with a four-way body swap involving two generations of the Coleman family. The story unfolds just before Anna’s wedding, triggering chaos as she switches bodies with her teenage daughter, while Tess swaps with Harper, her soon-to-be stepdaughter. Alongside Curtis and Lohan, newcomer actors Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons bring fresh energy to the franchise.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the film retains its fun, family-friendly tone while adding modern relatability. It earned strong global box office results before heading to streaming. With its blend of nostalgic elements and fresh cast dynamics, ‘Freakier Friday’ offers an ideal watch for fans of feel-good comedy and light-hearted fantasy.

So if you missed it in theatres, now’s the perfect time to stream: ‘Freakier Friday’ is live on JioCinema as of November 12, 2025. Grab your popcorn, showtime is in your living room.