Hollywood OTT Releases Oct 8-12: The Naked Gun, F1, Conjuring The Last Rites, and More!

Your OTT watchlist just got bigger. A slate of major Hollywood blockbusters has landed across streaming platforms in India, featuring everything from high-speed racing and espionage thrillers to superhero teams and supernatural horror. Here’s a look at the biggest titles now available to stream or rent.

F1: The Movie

The Brad Pitt starrer F1: The Movie has finally arrived for streaming audiences. The film follows a former Formula 1 driver who returns to racing, confronting both old rivals and new-age competition. With adrenaline-fueled visuals and authentic racing sequences, it captures the raw emotion of motorsport like never before. The movie is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, the latest installment in the blockbuster spy franchise. The film is now available on BookMyShow Stream, where viewers can rent it for 30 days or purchase it for unlimited viewing. Featuring stunning stunts and heart-stopping chases, this installment continues the franchise’s legacy of high-octane action. It is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, with subtitles included.

Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts brings together a team of antiheroes and reformed villains tasked with dangerous government missions. The film delves into themes of redemption and moral conflict, combining Marvel’s signature action with darker undertones. It is currently streaming on JioHotstar for Indian viewers.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Horror lovers can tune into The Conjuring: Last Rites, the much-anticipated conclusion to the iconic supernatural series. The film revisits paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they face one final chilling case. With its mix of eerie atmosphere and emotional depth, this entry provides a fitting end to the beloved horror saga.

Mickey 17

Director Bong Joon-ho returns with Mickey 17, a visually stunning sci-fi drama starring Robert Pattinson. The film explores cloning, identity, and survival in a dystopian world, blending philosophical depth with striking visual design. It is among the most anticipated sci-fi releases now accessible on major OTT platforms.

Sinners

The psychological thriller Sinners dives into the dark side of morality and human obsession. Combining noir aesthetics with a slow-burning narrative, the film offers a layered exploration of guilt, faith, and redemption. It is available across select streaming platforms in India.

Superman

DC’s Superman reboot introduces a new era for the iconic hero. With fresh storytelling and contemporary visual effects, this version reimagines Clark Kent’s moral dilemmas in a modern world. The movie is now available to stream in India across multiple languages.

Night Always Comes

Night Always Comes tells the story of survival and desperation set against the backdrop of an economically collapsing city. The gripping drama has drawn praise for its performances and writing, offering a dark and emotional cinematic experience now available for streaming.

The Naked Gun

For a lighter watch, The Naked Gun returns to screens as a hilarious reboot of the classic parody series. Filled with slapstick comedy and self-aware humor, it’s a nostalgic and refreshing change of pace amid heavy blockbusters.

This lineup of Hollywood releases marks a major step in faster OTT distribution, allowing Indian audiences to experience global hits soon after their theatrical runs. Whether it’s action, horror, sci-fi, or comedy, these titles bring the world’s best storytelling straight to your screen.