Dragon Tamil Movie OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch

The Tamil cinema world has been in a whirl with the latest launch, Dragon, which was released on the big screens on 21st February 2025 and has taken everyone by storm. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film has been universally acclaimed for its novel plot, flawless direction, and exceptional performances. The performance of the film can be measured by its huge box office collection, exceeding the Rs 75 crore benchmark in Tamil Nadu alone.

Essentially, Dragon is a tale of love, redemption, and self-realization. Directed by Rajath Menon, the movie depicts the life journey of D. Raghavan, a young man who is vying for computer science admission, whose life makes a sharp u-turn after his crush rejects him. Crushed and embarrassed, Ragavan's life starts losing its direction and takes him toward rebellion and resistance.

As Ragavan's life becomes more and more mired in a web of deceit, he is compelled to face the fallout of his actions. The movie takes a dramatic turn when Ragavan's world of deception is finally unveiled, leaving him to taste the bitter fruit of his actions. A heartwarming tale of redemption follows as Ragavan sets out on a journey of self-discovery and metamorphosis.

The movie has a great cast, and Pradeep Ranganathan gives a spectacular performance as the lead character. Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar also give good performances in their roles, bringing the story much-needed depth and substance. The technical aspects of the movie are also impressive, with Niketh Bommireddy and Pradeep E. Ragav providing great work in cinematography and editing.

Dragon's success lies in its well-written story, which touches on issues of love, redemption, and self-discovery. The message of the film is poignant and inspiring, leaving viewers with a new sense of hope and optimism.

With its online release on the cards, Dragon is going to find a broader audience. The movie will be out on Netflix from March 28, in various languages, such as Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. If you haven't seen it yet, do watch this motivational story of redemption and self-discovery.

