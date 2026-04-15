Do Deewane Seher Mein OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Mrunal’s Romantic Drama

The Hindi romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein is all set for its digital premiere on Netflix on April 17, 2026.

Starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles, the film is directed by Ravi Udyawar. After its theatrical release in February 2026, the movie is now arriving on OTT to reach a wider audience.

The film revolves around two emotionally complex individuals navigating love, insecurities, and self-acceptance in a modern urban setting. Their journey explores vulnerability, relationships, and personal struggles in a relatable way.

Despite a modest box office performance, the film gained attention for its heartfelt narrative and chemistry between the lead pair. With its digital release, the movie is expected to find a wider audience and gain fresh appreciation among OTT viewers.