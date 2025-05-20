Devika and Danny OTT Release on June 6: Where to Watch Ritu Varma's Telugu Web Series

Devika and Danny, the much-anticipated Telugu web series starring Ritu Varma and Surya Vashistta, is all set to premiere on Jio Hotstar starting June 6. The makers recently released the official trailer, generating buzz with its blend of romance, suspense, and emotional depth.

Directed by B. Kishore and written by Deepak Raj, the series follows the story of Devika, a simple middle-class woman whose calm, routine life is disrupted when Danny enters her world. Their unexpected connection turns everything upside down, bringing love, transformation, and mysterious challenges.

The trailer opens with Devika’s wedding preparations. Just before the big day, a priest delivers a cryptic warning — someone new is about to change her destiny. That someone is Danny, played by Surya Vashistta. As their bond deepens, hidden truths and dangers begin to surface, leading to a compelling emotional journey.

The supporting cast includes Subbaraju, Sonia Singh, Mounika Reddy, and others.

Produced by Sudhakar Chaganti and co-produced by Suresh Yerra, the series features music by Jay Krish and editing by Karthikeyan Rohini.

With a fresh narrative and strong performances, Devika and Danny promises to be a captivating addition to Telugu OTT entertainment. Stream it on Jio Hotstar from June 6.