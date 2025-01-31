Dabba Cartel OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Shabana Azmi, Jyotika's Thriller

Dabba Cartel, a much-anticipated multistarrer web series starring Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, and Nimisha Sajayan, is generating buzz on social media after its announcement. The teaser for the series, released today, gives a glimpse of the gripping story of five middle-class women from diverse backgrounds running a Dabba service in Mumbai.

The show, set in the 1960s, reveals a deeper secret behind their business, led by Shabana Azmi's character, the gang leader. The web series also features a talented supporting cast, including Shri Prakash Mishra, Salim Husen Mulla, Akashdeep Singh, Gautam S Gadaballi, Jisshu Sengupta, Sai Tamhankar, and Lillete Dubey. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Dabba Cartel promises to be a thrilling ride.

When and Where to Watch Dabba Cartel Online

Dabba Cartel will be available for streaming on Netflix starting February 28. Anjali Anand, one of the lead actors, shared the teaser on Instagram, teasing fans with the caption: "Not your regular Dabba Service. Watch Dabba Cartel, out on 28th February, only on Netflix."

About Dabba Cartel

Set in Mumbai in the 1960s, the story revolves around five housewives who unintentionally start a drug cartel, which later becomes entangled in a massive pharma scandal under investigation. The show explores their journey, with thrilling twists and secrets.

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar described Dabba Cartel as a dramatic tale that pushes creative boundaries, and they are excited to collaborate with Netflix on this project.