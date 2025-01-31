When Karthi found a club in Turkey playing Devi Sri Prasad’s ‘Oo Antava’!

Chennai, Jan 31 (IANS) Stating that the music of popular music director Devi Sri Prasad was being enjoyed by people everywhere, actor Karthi recently recalled an incident when he got to listen to ‘Oo Antava’, the ace music director’s hit number from the blockbuster Pushpa, at a club in Turkey!

Karthi, who participated as a special guest in an event organized to launch the Tamil trailer of the Telugu film Thandel, said, “Devi Sri Prasad's songs are echoing everywhere. Recently, I had gone to Turkey. It was around midnight when I started hearing a song at a distance. It sounded very faint. I immediately felt like I had heard it before as it felt like an Indian song. My wife also kept walking with me, saying, ‘Yes, it is a song we have listened to often.’ "

Stating that he was then able to recognize the song, Karthi said, “It was then that we realised that it sounded similar to 'Oo Antava Mama' from Pushpa.” The actor, then, playfully said with a laugh, “For a moment, I thought Devi Sri Prasad had made ‘Oo Antava’ by copying a Turkish song!"

Karthi said, “However, when I went inside the club, I realised it was not a song like 'Oo Antava' but 'Oo Antava' itself. A club in Turkey has remixed Devi Sri Prasad's ‘Oo Antava’ song and is playing it there. What more fame can one ask for?”

Saying that Devi Sri Prasad had been giving good music consistently for many years, Karthi said DSP was a really hard worker, who constantly kept working.

“No matter when you go, he will be there in his studio. He will always speak about music. He will say, ‘When I go to Andhra, they call me a Tamil boy. When I am here, you call me a Telugu boy.’ The fact is you belong to everyone,” Karthi said.

Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for director Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead.

Produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, Thandel has producer Allu Aravind presenting it. Choreography for the film is by Shekar Master.

The movie boasts a talented crew, with Shamdat handling the cinematography, National Award-winning Naveen Nooli as the editor, and Srinagendra Tangala leading the art department.

Thandel, which has been co-directed by Ram Naresh Nunna, is set to hit screens on February 7 this year. The film’s story is inspired by a real-life incident in which 22 fishermen from a village in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters and were taken prisoner.

