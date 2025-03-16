Court OTT Release on Netflix

COURT: State vs. A Nobody, the much-awaited Telugu courtroom drama, released on March 14 and has already made a significant impact in theaters. Produced by Nani under his Wall Poster Cinema banner, the film features an ensemble cast including Priyadarshi, Sai Kumar, Rohini, Harshavardhan, Sivaji, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sri Devi, Harsh Roshan, Rajasekhar Aningi, and Surabhi Prabhavathi in pivotal roles. The film’s music is composed by Vijai Bulganin, while Dinesh Purushothaman handled the cinematography and Karthika Srinivas R served as the editor.

Ahead of its official release, the filmmakers arranged a paid premiere across the two Telugu states, giving fans and industry insiders an early viewing. This strategic move helped generate positive word-of-mouth, boosting the film’s box office performance on opening day.

While COURT was initially thought to be an OTT release, Netflix secured the streaming rights, covering a large part of the production costs. The film, which explores POCSO laws and offers a courtroom drama narrative, has surprised audiences by performing well in theaters, defying the typical preference for such films on streaming platforms.

For Netflix, COURT marks its third major Telugu film acquisition, following the successes of Lucky Bhaskar and Daaku Maharaaj. With Netflix’s global reach, COURT is expected to attract a wide audience once it hits the platform, further increasing its success.