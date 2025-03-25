Chhorii 2 OTT Release on Amazon Prime on April 11

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who impressed audiences with her intense performance in Chhorii, is set to return with the sequel Chhorii 2. The movie will release on Prime Video on April 11, 2025. Along with Bharuccha, actress Soha Ali Khan will join the cast as the antagonist. The makers have also released a teaser for the film, which shows the tagline: “Ek baar phir…woh khet, woh khatra, woh khauf #Chhorii2OnPrime, April 11.”

Chhorii 2 is set seven years after the events of the first film. Sakshi, the lead character, is living peacefully with her daughter, Ishani, far from the horrors of their past. However, Ishani suffers from a rare condition that forces her to stay in darkness since sunlight could kill her. Their peaceful life turns chaotic when a ghostly figure appears in Ishani’s room, and she mysteriously disappears.

Sakshi, with the help of Inspector Samar, returns to the haunted village to find Ishani. During the search, she encounters Daasi, a shape-shifting priestess. The sequel promises a darker, more intense storyline filled with twists and turns.

Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video India, mentioned that the first film struck a strong emotional chord with horror fans, and Chhorii 2 will continue with an even more powerful and gripping story. Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, added that the success of the first film inspired them to expand the universe of Chhorii and create a more personal and dangerous battle for survival in the sequel.

The movie also stars Saurabh Goyal, Gashmeer Mahajani, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. Chhorii 2 is written by Vishal Furia and Ajit Jagtap.