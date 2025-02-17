Bottle Radha OTT Release to Stream Soon on Aha

Guru Somasundaram’s Bottle Radha, directed by Dhinakaran Sivalingam, hit the big screens on January 24, 2025. The film received mixed to positive reviews after its grand release in the South and is now gearing up for its digital debut. Fans are eagerly waiting for its OTT release, which will be available on Aha. While the streaming date hasn’t been announced, Aha teased fans with a post on X saying, "Guess who is coming to aha tamil??"

Guess who is coming to aha tamil ??🤔💭



Stay tuned to namma @ahatamil 😌 pic.twitter.com/upni9xKDPq — aha Tamil (@ahatamil) February 16, 2025

Bottle Radha tells the story of Radha Mani, an experienced construction foreman struggling with alcohol addiction, which is destroying his family life. After being admitted to a de-addiction center without his consent, he escapes and promises to quit drinking, but fate has other plans. The film focuses on hope amidst struggles, highlighting compassion, perseverance, and patience in overcoming life’s challenges. Though it has minor flaws, the film delivers a heartfelt message that resonates with viewers.

Directed and written by Dhinakaran Sivalingam, Bottle Radha is produced by Pa. Ranjith and T. N. Arunbalaji. The cast includes Guru Somasundaram as Radha Mani, Sanchana Natarajan as Anjalam, and John Vijay as Ashokan. Supporting roles are played by Lollu Sabha Maaran, Abhi Ramaiyah, and others. Cinematography is handled by Roopesh Shaji, and the music is composed by Sean Roldan.